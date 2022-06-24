JUST IN

Regulator shouldn't view co-op banks with suspicion, says Amit Shah

Central government working to set up a national-level cooperative university

Amit Shah | Co-operative Bank | cooperative banks

BS Reporter 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the FICCI Annual Convention & 94th Annual General Meeting on the theme ‘India Beyond 75’, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that regulators should not always view the working of cooperative banks with suspicion and the cooperative banks themselves should also strive to make their functioning transparent and professional so that they can win the trust of the regulators.

Addressing a meeting of urban cooperative banks (UCBs), Shah said that the Central government was working to set up a national-level cooperative university and a database of all cooperatives whether in the banking and finance space, or non-banking space to facilitate their growth.
First Published: Fri, June 24 2022. 01:08 IST

