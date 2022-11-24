JUST IN
Removal of cap: Insurers get flexibility to allocate commissions

According to Irdai, the revised draft regulations on commissions emphasise on the board's oversight through a board-approved policy on the payment of commission

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Along with commissions, the regulator also revised EoM guidelines for general and health insurers

The insurance regulator’s decision to remove commission caps and subsume them within the expense of management (EoM) limits is likely to give flexibility to insurers to allocate commissions more freely across products and distributors, and plan their overall expenses between commissions and other costs.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 20:55 IST

