Reopening of services to depend on permission from local authorities: NBFCs

While the government has allowed non-banking companies (NBFCs), including mortgage lenders and microfinance institutions (MFIs), to start operations from Monday, albeit with bare minimum staff, resumption of services by lenders will depend a lot on permissions from state governments and local authorities. Lenders are holding discussions and formulating plans on how to make things work.

“It depends on local governments what they are allowing and what they are not. Delhi has said it will not permit any relaxation in lockdown. Similarly, each state may have its own views. We are prepared to start operations, but in how many areas operations will actually start, we cannot say as of now”, said Umesh Revankar, MD&CEO, Shriram Transport

"We still have to get permissions from the relevant local authorities. Collections will not happen on a large scale. But areas which have not been categorized as “hotspot” zones, there probably some activities can start”, said Deo Shankar Tripathi, MD&CEO of Aadhar Housing

Although the government has allowed NBFCs, HFCs to start operations, they have not allowed resumption of operations in hotspots and have also not permitted field activities. This will hit the collection activities of the lenders.

“Loans to the formal segment, which can be disbursed by processing all the papers online, are possible. For the members of the informal segment, who are not so tech savvy, physical presence is required to disburse loans. Lenders, whose customer base in not so technology savvy, won’t be able to do much during this period. The bigger firms will be able to carry on disbursement activities,” Tripathy added.

“As of now, the entire lending value chain is operating in the digital mode – end to end. All transactions are now seamlessly managed digitally," said Abonty Banerjee, chief marketing and digital officer, Tata Capital.

“We will be channelizing critical functions with only essential numbers required to come in to our offices or branches.

This includes functions such as operations, finance, regulatory and select customer service teams. Team members will be rotated to ensure lean workforce management during this period. Offices and branches, or employees coming in, from known Covid-19 hotspots will be excluded”, said Sachin Chaudhary, Chief Operation Officer, Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Even though microfinance operations are expected to resume, collections and group meetings would remain suspended for over the next few days. Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) is issuing a detailed set of guidelines on the opening up of offices for employees, on the functioning of branches and client interactions.

“Opening up in green zones will mean with skeletal staff, social distancing and with masks/gloves and sanitisers. Branches will be sanitised before starting work and employees sensitised on hygiene and do's and don'ts. Skeletal staff is being meant as one-third of normal employee strength”, said Manoj Kumar Nambiar, Chairperson, MFIN.

Only in green zones, a limited number of field staff are expected to join work, even though disbursement would be marginal. The staffs would mostly be deployed to sensitize the rural borrower about current situation and repayment schedule.

“We do see some payments being made from clients who may not want moratorium and also loans to existing clients who will need credit. From opening up, we will endeavour to get the opt in and opt out forms signed by clients and then manage the process. Those who don't want moratorium will repay on a one to one basis in the center meeting place and rest will pay from June 1, 2020”, Nambiar said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked lenders to give moratorium on installments for the period March 1 to May 31.

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), an industry lobby body for has issued advisory to saying members may decide to open such of their branches/ departments as are considered absolutely necessary and keep the branch open for minimum hours only and they should ensure that there is no overcrowding in the offices.

Some of the banks, NBFCs, and big MFIs which have enough liquidity support, are planning to extend fresh credit in the form of top up loans to rural borrowers with good credit history.

For example, Thrissur-based ESAF Small Finance Bank is planning to roll out special top up loans called Covid loans, which would have a payment tenure of about four months. While as a bank, ESAF was operational, over the next few days, field operations in green zones are expected to resume marginally.

“For the time being, we will extend Covid loans, only to existing customers, who have no NPAs as on 1st March 2020. These are pre -approved loans between Rs 10000-30000, with no processing fee and payable after four months,” said K Paul Thomas, chairman and managing director of ESAF. Also, a large part of the disbursement would be through digital channels.