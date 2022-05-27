Reserve Bank balance sheet grows by 8.46 per cent in FY22: Annual report

The size of the Reserve Bank's balance sheet increased by 8.46 per cent during the 12 months ended March 31, 2022, reflecting its liquidity and foreign exchange operations during the year.

While income for the year increased by 20.14 per cent, the expenditure increased by a whopping 280.13 per cent, as per the RBI's Annual Report for 2021-22.

FY22 was the first full year of the April-March accounting cycle after transition. It shifted to a new accounting year in FY21 which was for Nine months ended March 2021.

The year ended with an overall surplus of Rs 30,307.45 crore as against Rs 99,122 crore in the previous year (FY21).

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Directors of had approved transfer of Rs crore 30,207.45 crore surplus to the Central government.

"The size of the balance sheet increased by Rs 4,82,633.14 crore, (8.46 per cent) from Rs 57,07,669.13 crore as on March 31, 2021, to Rs 61,90,302.27 crore as on March 31, 2022.

The rise in the asset side was due to an increase in foreign and domestic investments, gold and advances, the report said. The liabilities rose due to the increase in deposits, notes issued and other liabilities.

Domestic assets constituted 28.22 per cent while the foreign currency assets and gold (including gold deposit and gold held in India) constituted 71.78 per cent of total assets as of March 31, 2022.

Income for the year FY22 rose to Rs 1,60,112.13 crore from Rs 1,33 272.75 crore in FY21. However, the expenditure shot up to Rs 1,29,800.68 crore due to provision of Rs 1,14,567.01 crore towards Contingency Fund (CF) and Rs 100 crore to Asset Development Fund, leading to dip in surplus.