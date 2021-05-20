Reserve Bank imposes penalty on City Union Bank, 3 other lenders

-
ALSO READ
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q3 net almost doubles to Rs 181 cr on robust NII
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank eyes Rs 1,000-crore IPO by Nov-Dec 2021
Explained: Why Tamilnad Mercantile Bank management is banking on an IPO
Affle, Dixon Tech: 30 mid, small-caps that you can bet on at current levels
DFI employees may get shield against 'ill-informed' probe, prosecution
-
The RBI has imposed monetary penalty on City Union Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and two other lenders for contravention of certain directions issued by the central bank.
A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on City Union Bank Limited for contravention of/non-compliance with certain provisions contained in the RBI (Lending to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sector) Directions, 2017 and the circulars on Educational Loan Scheme and Credit Flow to Agriculture Agricultural Loans Waiver of Margin/Security Requirements.
In another statement, the RBI said it has imposed penalty of Rs 1 crore on Tamilnad Mercantile Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by it on Cyber Security Framework in Banks.
The Reserve Bank of India also imposed a penalty of Rs 90 lakh on Nutan Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Ahmedabad for non-compliance with directions Interest Rate on Deposits, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Circular on Frauds Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism.
The apex bank has also imposed monetary penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Daimler Financial Services India Private Limited, Pune for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI contained in 'Reserve Bank Commercial Paper Directions 2017' and 'Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016'.
In each case, the RBI said the penalties were imposed based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU