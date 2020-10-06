Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision to be announced on Friday

With three external members appointed, the six-member (MPC) will meet during October 7 to October 9, the (RBI) said.

The meetings were originally scheduled for September 29, 30 and October 1, but had to be postponed as the government did not appoint the external members.

Late Monday, the government named Jayanth Varma, professor in Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Ashima Goyal, member of Economic Advisory Council of Prime Minister and Shashanka Bhide, senior advisor at National Council for Applied Economic Research as external members of the

The external members will get a day’s time to prepare for the meet, after which on Friday the monetary policy will be announced by the governor in a televised address due to the pandemic-induced constraints.

A Business Standard poll of 10 economists and treasurers expected rates to be on hold this time, with some saying that the next rate cut could come only after Union Budget in February.