JUST IN

Policy normalisation is back with RBI making surprise rate hike
Raising policy rates is not anti-national, RBI will have to do it: Rajan
Missing inflation mandate is a possibility: RBI's MPC member Jayanth Varma
MPC minutes: Governor Das said RBI must match up to 'dynamic situations'
RBI prohibits issuance of unsolicited cards by issuers, warns of penalty
As inflation rises, RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps in June: SBI report
Reserve Bank introduces principles for mid, large NBFCs
Inflation expectation, consumer confidence rise, says RBI survey
Monetary policy: RBI to revisit KYC rules after digital lending fraud
Pressure building on banks to raise lending rates, albeit gradually
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

Policy normalisation is back with RBI making surprise rate hike

Business Standard

Retail inflation may have touched 7.4-7.5% in April, say economists

Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate rose to 6.95 per cent in March 2022 from 6.07 per cent in the previous month

Topics
RBI monetary policy | Shaktikanta Das | RBI

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das pointed towards elevated retail price inflation in April, but did not put a number to it. However, economists believe that it may have been in the range of 7.4-7.5 per cent in April.

This, together with the fear that inflation rate may remain above six per cent in the current financial year, has prompted the monetary policy committee (MPC) to hike the policy rate along with cash reserve ratio (CRR). Pranjul Bhandari, HSBC chief economist, India, said near-term inflation such as the April print could be in the 7.5 per cent ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on RBI monetary policy

First Published: Thu, May 05 2022. 01:11 IST

`