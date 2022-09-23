JUST IN
All set to exit reconstruction scheme after end of lock-in period: YES Bank
At 16.2%, credit growth in banking system fastest in 9 years: RBI data
India OIS curve may steepen on overcooked rate hike bets: BofA Securities
We're looking to hire 1,700 bankers this year: Central Bank of India MD
ICICI Bank launches 'Festive Bonanza', announces offers on home, auto loans
Axis Bank starts giving loans through account aggregator framework
IDBI Bank completes sale of entire stake of Ageas Federal Life Insurance
Solapur-based Laxmi Co-op Bank loses licence after failing RBI norms
RBI cancels licence of Solapur-based Laxmi Co-operative Bank
UCO Bank becomes first lender to get RBI's approval for rupee trade
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Gains ahead for SBI: Higher NIM could lead to double digit earnings growth
Rupee breaches 81 vs USD before RBI reins it in; FX reserves at 2-yr low
Business Standard

Rupee Cooperative Bank set to explore merger proposal, SFB conversion

On August 8, the RBI had ordered cancellation of the banking licence of the ailing UCB from September 22. The high court will take up the matter on October 17

Topics
Bombay High Court | banking licence | Small Finance Banks

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

regional rural banks
While making a plea to RBI to consider the proposal, Pandit said Rupee Bank will ensure that merger does not become a burden for Cosmos Bank

Following a stay on cancellation of banking licence by Bombay High Court, Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank’s administrator will explore various options. These include conversion into a small finance bank (SFB), or merger with another sound urban co-operative bank (UCB).

On August 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had ordered cancellation of the banking licence of the ailing UCB from September 22. The high court will take up the matter on October 17.

Sudhir Pandit, administrator, Rupee Bank, told Business Standard that the bank was pursuing a proposal to merge with Cosmos Co-operative Bank and also speaking to some private investors (for forming an SFB).

The top priority is the Cosmos Bank proposal. Being local banks, it is compatible culturally for both Rupee and Cosmos.

Officials of Cosmos Bank are likely to discuss a merger proposal with the RBI next week.

While making a plea to RBI to consider the proposal, Pandit said Rupee Bank will ensure that merger does not become a burden for Cosmos Bank.

In August 2021, RBI had declined the joint merger proposal of the Maharashtra State Co-op Bank (MStC) and Rupee Bank.

In December 2021, the country's largest urban cooperative bank Saraswat Co-op Bank had evinced interest in merger of Rupee Bank with itself.

The Mehsana Urban Co-op Bank had also come up with a merger proposal but that was rejected in January 2022.

Pandit said the losses on the books of Rupee Co-op Bank are around Rs 538 crore. Its liquid investments (in government securities) were Rs 840 crore.

The RBI, in its order dated August 8, 2022, said that it cancelled the banking licence of Rupee Bank since the bank did not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has already paid about Rs 700 crore to eligible depositors.

The high-value depositors (those with amounts above DICGC limits) have money of around Rs 370 crore in Rupee Bank.

These depositors have shown readiness to convert liabilities worth Rs 300 crore into perpetual non-cumulative preference shares, which are treated as tier I capital. This would reduce the negative net worth to Rs 238 crore, he said.

Pandit said the capital adequacy ratio of Cosmos Bank was comfortable to merge Rupee Bank.

Assuming the merger goes through, the capital adequacy ratio would still remain above minimum regulatory capital norms. Cosmos Bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 13.19 per cent as of March 31, 2022.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bombay High Court

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 21:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.