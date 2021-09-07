Rupee is set for pullback after August surge, technicals suggest

-
ALSO READ
Rupee rallies 29 paise to end at nearly 12-week high on dollar inflows
Rupee surges 13 paise to 74.11 against US dollar in early trade
Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Federal Reserve's taper talk
Fed's Jerome Powell: Public should understand risks of Bitcoin
Rupee closes at a 2-month high, below 74 for first time since June 18
-
India’s rupee looks set to weaken after its rally in August pushed it to the top of the emerging Asian currency charts, according to technical indicators.
The dollar-rupee’s relative strength index dropped to 22.8 last week, the lowest level in 11 months, well below the level of 30 that typically indicates an asset is set to change direction. When the reading slipped to 19.9 last September, the rupee declined about 0.6% over the following month.
The rupee powered ahead in August, gaining almost 2%, as a flurry of initial public offerings lured inflows, and speculation grew that the central bank was relaxing its control over the currency.
The currency was also boosted as the dollar slipped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded more dovish than expected at his Jackson Hole speech.
Looking ahead though, the Reserve Bank of India may soon decide the rupee has risen far enough given that a stronger currency can reduce export competitiveness, just as the economy recovers from the impact of the coronavirus.
“On the back of Powell-led euphoria and backed by some IPO and bond-related inflows, the rupee has rallied,” said Samir Lodha, chief executive officer at QuantArt Market Solutions, a Mumbai-based advisory firm. “There was a good move, enough of a move and a good opportunity to buy the dollar as well. A little bit of stress from inflation, taper-pace talk, rate hikes, growth concerns, and the pair will be back to 74-75 levels.”
The rupee closed at 73.1050 per dollar on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU