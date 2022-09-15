SBI Card raises Rs 500 cr through bonds on private placement basis

-
ALSO READ
SBI Card's net rises three-fold to Rs 581 cr, income up 22% to Rs 3,016 cr
SBI sells largest AT-1 tranche at lowest rate for any bank so far this year
SBI Card net profit more than doubles to Rs 627 crore in June quarter
SBI likely to issue Rs 7,000-cr additional tier-I bonds by August-end
Indian Air Force releases AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022; here's how to download
-
SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
The pure-play credit card issuer said it allotted 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, taxable and redeemable bonds on Thursday, in the nature of non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.
The tenure of the bonds is three years and is set to mature on September 15, 2025.
The bonds bear a coupon of 7.39 per cent per annum.
On Thursday, shares of SBI Card closed flat at Rs 958.20 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:53 IST