SBI clarifies it's not a nodal bank for Russia-related transactions

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday clarified that it has not been identified as a nodal bank for handling Russia-related transactions.

The clarification by the bank came in response to reports in certain sections of media that it had been identified as nodal bank for looking after Russia-related transactions.

"Concerning the news published by the media today about being identified as the nodal bank for handling Russia-related transactions, would like to clarify that RBI through its circular on July 11, 2022, has authorised all the in India, including the State Bank of India, to open Special Rupee Vostro account to promote invoicing in Indian Rupee. Accordingly, is making necessary arrangements and processing requests received from various banks, including Russian banks, duly following RBI guidelines and our policies and procedures. SBI, as such, has not been identified as a nodal bank," the statement by SBI read.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)