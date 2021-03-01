SBI cuts home loan interest rate by 10 bps to 6.7% linked to CIBIL score

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed interest rate on by 10 basis points under limited period offer till end Month.



The revised rates will start with 6.70 per cent and would be linked to CIBIL credit score. The borrower with higher will earn fine interest rate.



For upto Rs 75 lakh, the rates are 6.9 per cent for between 700-750; for scoring between 751 and 800, the rate is 6.8 per cent and for score above 800, interest will be 6.70 per cent. This is floor, a 10 basis point lower the last best offer, Saloni Naryan, deputy managing director (retail Business, said.



The rates will start at 6.75 per cent for loans above Rs 75 lakh and would increase with lower CIBIL scores.



It is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain good repayment history. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced, she said.



Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App to get additional interest concession of five bps. On the eve of International Women’s day, a special 5 bps concession is being made available to the women borrowers.



Narayan said in January, home loan portfolio touched Rs five trillion mark. The home loan sanctions have crossed Rs one trillion during this year. Home loan, which constitutes 23 per cent of Bank’s domestic advances, has grown by 9.99 per cent (Year-on-Year) till December 2020.



The bank is aiming to double that to Rs 10 trillion in five years. Last month its Chairman Dinesh Khara had said it was expecting home loan portfolio to touch Rs seven trillion by financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The growth would be driven by increased desire among youth to own homes early in life, rising incomes, and government policies like the cuts in stamp duty and subsidy, chairman had said.