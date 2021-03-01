SBI cuts home loan interest rate by 10 bps to 6.7% linked to CIBIL score

-
ALSO READ
SBI increases sops for home loans above Rs 75 lakh in festive push
SBI to waive processing fee on YONO loans, offers 10 bps off on home loans
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
Morgan Stanley believes SBI is well-placed to capitalise cyclical lift
SBI, Shapoorji Pallonji sign MoU to offer faster home loan approvals
-
The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed interest rate on Home Loans by 10 basis points under limited period offer till end Month.
The revised rates will start with 6.70 per cent and would be linked to CIBIL credit score. The borrower with higher CIBIL score will earn fine interest rate.
For home loans upto Rs 75 lakh, the rates are 6.9 per cent for CIBIL score between 700-750; for scoring between 751 and 800, the rate is 6.8 per cent and for score above 800, interest will be 6.70 per cent. This is floor, a 10 basis point lower the last best offer, Saloni Naryan, deputy managing director (retail Business, SBI said.
The rates will start at 6.75 per cent for loans above Rs 75 lakh and would increase with lower CIBIL scores.
It is important to extend better rates to customers who maintain good repayment history. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced, she said.
Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App to get additional interest concession of five bps. On the eve of International Women’s day, a special 5 bps concession is being made available to the women borrowers.
Narayan said in January, SBI home loan portfolio touched Rs five trillion mark. The home loan sanctions have crossed Rs one trillion during this year. Home loan, which constitutes 23 per cent of Bank’s domestic advances, has grown by 9.99 per cent (Year-on-Year) till December 2020.
The bank is aiming to double that to Rs 10 trillion in five years. Last month its Chairman Dinesh Khara had said it was expecting home loan portfolio to touch Rs seven trillion by financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The growth would be driven by increased desire among youth to own homes early in life, rising incomes, and government policies like the cuts in stamp duty and subsidy, chairman had said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU