SBI increases sops for home loans above Rs 75 lakh in festive push

As a step to push in festive season, State Bank of India will an interest concession upto 25 basis points for above Rs 75 lakh. The extent of concession is linked and application made through lender’s digital lending app YONO.

now offers interest rates starting as low as 6.9 per cent for a home loan of up to Rs 30 lakh and 7 per cent for above Rs 30 lakh.

It also increased linked concession up to 20 basis points from 10 basis points earlier for a home loan of above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore across India. The same concession would also be applicable up to Rs three crore in eight metro cities, said in a statement.





C S Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), said with the nation all geared up to the post-Covid era, we are witnessing increased customer demands. SBI will continue to offer lucrative benefits suiting needs and requirements of the customers.

Early this month, its new chairman Dinesh Khara after taking charge said Post the gradual withdrawal of restrictions, economic activity has slowly picked up pace, and his bank was witnessing a credit growth of around 6-7 per cent as of now.

Although there are concerns in some sub-segments, its business was back to 70-80 per cent of pre-covid levels. The growth is doing quite well, Khara added.