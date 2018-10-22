SBI plans to raise up to Rs 250 bn in FY19 to meet capital adequacy

-
ALSO READ
SBI Caps stops project advisory, structured finance for private sector
Central Bank of India to raise Rs 80 bn to strengthen core capital
In search of risk capital
Finmin to infuse Rs 113 bn in 5 PSUs to meet regulatory capital requirement
PNB board approves proposal to seek Rs 54-bn capital support from govt
-
The country's largest bank SBI said Monday it seeks to raise up to Rs 250 billion during the current financial year, including up to Rs 50 billion through bonds to meet capital adequacy norms.
The central board of the bank gave its approval to two proposals of the bank, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.
The board accorded approval to the bank to raise Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds up to Rs 50 billion in USD/domestic currency to overseas and/or Indian investors during 2018-19, through a public offer/private placement.
SBI also received approval for an enabling resolution for raising equity capital.
The resolution provides for raising "equity capital up to an amount of Rs 200 billion during FY2018-19 from the market by way of FPO/ QIP/ Preferential allotment/ Rights lssue/ any other mode or a combination of these, to be decided at the opportune time", the filing said.
SBI shares closed almost flat at Rs 259.95 on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU