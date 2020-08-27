SBI's Kumar, HDFC's Puri speak on their careers, legacies, motivations

and head two of India’s largest While Puri steps down from the post of managing director of in October, Kumar retires as chairman of State Bank of India in November, unless he gets an extension.



At the Business Standard Unlock BFSI 2.0 round-table on Thursday, the two titans of Indian banking spoke about their careers, legacies, motivations, and what it takes to succeed in a highly competitive and byzantine financial services sector.



“I would be lying if I thought it would become so big,” said Puri, under whose 26-year tenure, HDFC became the largest bank in India by market capitalisation. “The objective was to make sure we are one of the best internationally, and I am quite satisfied with having reached there,” he said.



Puri, who counts JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon as one of his inspirations, said that the biggest challenge of his career was to scale up the bank. “When you don’t understand the challenges required to scale, you will falter,” he said.



SBI’s Kumar said that perhaps no other chairperson had to face times as challenging as him. “When demonetisation happened, I was the MD. As chairman, I witnessed the merger with associate banks, we underwent asset quality reviews and a stress on the balance sheets, there was the bankruptcy code, and now the pandemic also happened during my tenure,” he said.





Kumar said that anyone who joins as probationary officer in the has the ambition to become chairman, but it is a long journey. “It is not that what I have others did not have. They were equally competent people. Maybe to some extent it is destiny, he said, adding that like most officers, he too had missed a promotion once.



When Puri was asked if he could go back in time, would he do things the exact same way, he replied in the affirmative, while Kumar said that he would probably have been a teacher, if not a banker.



Puri recounted an interesting anecdote regarding people and their varied perspectives. He spoke about how when he told his paternal grandmother that he had become chief of Citibank’s Malaysian operations in the early 90s, she quipped in hindi, “Jungle mein mor naache, kisne dekha (A peacock dances in the forest, but who watches?),” just because she hadn’t heard of Citibank. “She would have been thrilled with me today,” he said wistfully.



On the importance of money as a means of motivation, Kumar with his public sector salary and private sector banker Puri shared the same views. “Money as a motivator loses its value anyway. Mr Puri will also agree, it is not the compensation he gets which is driving him. For me State Bank is everything. So it is the loyalty factor,” Kumar said.



“If you are going into anything with money as your main motivator, I can promise you, you will not make it. Money has to be regarded as a collateral benefit and beyond a certain point it is just a figure. It is the passion you put into a job, it is the desire to achieve that counts. The young people need to understand that money cannot be a prime motivator,” Puri said.



When asked on his post-retirement plans, Puri quipped “picture abhi baaki hain.” He said that he wants to be involved in health, education, and digital technology. “People are underestimating the power of digital transformation of this country. They are underestimating the power of the rising middle class. They are underestimating the power of semi-urban and rural India,” he said, while adding that he will continue not carrying a mobile phone post retirement.



The two also spoke on policy, financial and economic matters.



Kumar said that the economy had seen a recovery June onwards, but cautioned that sectors like aviation, tourism, hospitality and entertainment services will continue to be severely stressed. He added that there has been no pressure from the government for to support the loan guarantee scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises.



“There was no pressure from the government to support the MSME scheme. The scheme was designed in consultation with us. It is a well-designed scheme, which is why it is so successful,” Kumar said.



Kumar and Puri also spoke on the term loan installment moratorium scheme, which ends August 31, and is a matter before the Supreme Court on whether interest can be waived or, whether banks can stop charging interest on interest accrued during moratorium period.



Puri said that the decision taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India on the moratorium was a good one since banks’ cash flows were getting affected, while Kumar said that the numbers differed from bank to bank.



“Nobody is asking the banks to waive interest. That question is being put to the Centre and regulator. Banks are contractually bound to charge interest, we are not a charitable institution,” Puri said.



Kumar said that while demand for credit has not been high during the Covid-19 pandemic, the banks have tried to protect senior citizens from falling interest rates even as operational costs for serving savings bank account customers are high.



Speaking on bank consolidation, Puri and Kumar differed a little from one another. While Puri said that consolidation just for the sake of it will not help, and ownership does not directly co-relate to efficiency, Kumar said that public sector banks eventually become clones of one another, and supervising a large number of banks is challenging for regulators.

