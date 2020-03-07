SBI says YES Bank survival crucial, can invest up to Rs 10,000 cr in it

State Bank of India can invest about Rs 10,000 crore for a 49 per cent stake in ailing private sector lender as part of a bailout and revival plan.



Defending the decision on the commitment to put money in YES Bank, said the survival of Bank (Yes Bank) was of utmost importance, adding that failure would have huge consequences for the Indian economy. The private lender has been placed under moratorium until April 3.



Assuming that issues 20,000 million shares at Rs 10 each (face value: Rs 2), the total capital raised will be Rs 20,000 crore. And for a 49 per cent stake, SBI will need to put in about Rs 10,000 crore, Kumar told the media while elaborating on plans for an RBI-initiated reconstruction roadmap.



SBI's treasury team is working on the investment plan. Its investment quantum would be determined by the interest shown by other investors and YES Bank's total capital requirement.



For a 26 per cent stake, which comes with a three year lock-in of shares, SBI will have to put in Rs 5,500 crore. The initial capital commitment is about Rs 2,450 crore. This infusion will have a miniscule impact on YES Bank's capital adequacy, Kumar said.



The bank has comfortable capital base. Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is 0.5 per cent excess of the norm prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. "There is no question of asking the government for additional capital to invest into SBI shareholders' interest will not be compromised," Rajnish Kumar said.



The CAR of bank stood At 13.73 per cent, with tier-I of 11.59 per cent at end of December 2019.



Dwelling on the premium of Rs eight per share, SBI chairman said this takes into account control premium and 1,150 branch network. YES Bank has a strong retail franchise and a robust technology platform.



Kumar said many potential investors evinced interest in YES Bank after seeing RBI's draft scheme and have also approached SBI. He claimed there are some good names but asserted that whosoever comes as co-investor has to meet RBI guidelines.



"Anyone who wants to hold more than 5 per cent has to meet the "fit and proper" criteria of the central bank. If they are foreign institutional investors, they have to be eligible under the FDI or FPI guidelines. There are certain regulatory norms when it comes to investment in the financial sector, particularly in banks," he said.