SBI to boost retail loan book, sees earnings improving

-
ALSO READ
SBI increases sops for home loans above Rs 75 lakh in festive push
SBI to waive processing fee on YONO loans, offers 10 bps off on home loans
SBI to turn YONO platform into financial services platform: Rajnish Kumar
SBI rolls out slew of offers for retail customers ahead of festive season
SBI looking to hive off Yono into separate subsidiary, says Rajnish Kumar
-
State Bank of India will accelerate retail loans and expects most lenders to post stronger-than-anticipated earnings as the economy revives faster than expected, according to Chairman Dinesh Khara.
“The banks were expecting worse, so they strengthened risk management significantly,” Khara, who took charge as head of the country’s largest lender in October, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday. “That’s why we are expected to see much better results than at the beginning of the pandemic.”
SBI’s bad loan ratio fell to 5.28% at the end of September from 5.44% three months earlier, but the bank warned that it expects a further 200 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of loans to sour over the next six months as the pandemic hurts borrowers. However, the state-run bank has provided for its potential bad loans in advance, which will prevent significant pressure from building, Khara said last month.
Yono Divestment
The bank isn’t in a hurry to divest its stake in its home-grown digital application Yono, which has 28.5 million registered users, Khara said. His predecessor had estimated that it could be worth $40 billion a few months ago.
“At some stage we will consider this aspect,” Khara said. “We had introduced Yono as a delivery platform within the bank. It was in sync with our ambition, with our digitalization.”
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through the app, Khara said. Yono contributed 2 billion rupees to the bank’s profit as of July and is expected to add 10 billion rupees for the full financial year, according to the bank’s latest investor presentation.
Read about digital outages at top two lenders
The Reserve Bank of India has urged banks to spend more on technology as consumers shift to digital platforms amid the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU