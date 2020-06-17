SBI to ICICI Bank, here's how many Indian banks operate in China, Hong Kong

Indian banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank, have established a presence in mainland China — Shanghai and Beijing — in line with a rise in bilateral trade and investments. At Hong Kong, an important financial centre in Asia, Indian banks have had business operations for decades.

That got a fillip in tandem with India’s growing engagement with countries in Asia and the liberalisation of the financial sector. However, some banks hit the pause button on expansion and the extent of business volume transacted at these branches after facing ...