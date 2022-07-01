JUST IN

SBI to scale up gold loan business, start premium banking services
Govt revamps Banks Board into Financial Services Institutions Bureau
HSBC to relaunch private banking business within a year, says CEO
HSBC to relaunch India private banking business within a year: Exec
PNB Hsg Fin to seek shareholders' nod in July to raise Rs 12k cr in debt
CRISIL upgrades IOB's Basel III compliant tier II bonds from 'A+' to 'AA-'
Large banks with healthy performance to outperform industry: Axis Bank CEO
Confident of delivering value on bid for Citi India deal: Axis Bank's Moghe
Axis satisfied with Citi India's credit card portfolio performance: Exec
RBI may need to tweak forex strategy, let rupee weaken, say analysts
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Big tech firms offering financial services pose risk to stability: RBI

Business Standard

SBI to scale up gold loan business, start premium banking services

SBI agriculture cold loan portfolio increased to Rs 73,601 crore in FY22 from Rs 66,878 crore in FY2021 and personal segment, the gold loans book expanded by 9.89 per cent YoY to Rs 23,063 crore

Topics
sbi | gold loan | farmers loan

Abhijit Lele & Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
State bank of india, SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) will increase its focus on gold loans for personal use and agricultural after lending more than Rs one trillion in that segment in June 2022.

The country's largest lender marked its foundation day on Friday by announcing premium services for affluent clients, a new version of its YONO personal loan, and WhatsApp banking. It opened new 31 central processing centres (CPCs) for urban and semi-urban centres for products like educational loans.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said during inflationary conditions, gold is seen as a preferred investment class. If it becomes a preferred asset class, there will be traction for gold loans.

The bank witnessed much better growth (for gold loans) than the same period last year. He declined to comment on specific targets, citing regulatory restrictions ahead of first quarter results.

SBI dispenses gold credit in two segments - agriculture and personal loans segment.

The bank’s agriculture cold loan portfolio increased to Rs 73,601 crore in FY22 from Rs 66,878 crore in FY2021. By the end of FY2022, more than 2.4 million Agri Gold Loans amounting to Rs 37,500 crore were sanctioned through YONO Krishi, according to bank's annual report for Fy22.

In personal segment, the gold loans book expanded by 9.89 per cent YoY to Rs 23,063 crore at the end of March 2022.

Khara said retail loans continue to be an "important engine for us". "The way it has grown in the past. We expect that we (would) avail of the growth potential. It will continue to look at all the opportunities, be it corporate, be it SME."

SBI will start premium banking services on a pilot basis in Hyderabad and the Mumbai Metropolitan circle. After assessment, it would be scaled up nationwide. "The aim is to make them (emerging affluent clients), customers of wealth banking services at early stage," Khara said. The assets under management wealth banking is above Rs one trillion.
Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Fri, July 01 2022. 18:51 IST

`
.