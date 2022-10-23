JUST IN
Money-changing, allied services and products biz back with a bang
Business Standard

Scale with proper capital allocation is critical: APAC Financial founder

We have built significant digital and physical infrastructure to cater to the credit needs of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in the semi-urban and rural areas

Topics
financial services | Credit | NBFCs

Raghu Mohan 

Scale with proper capital allocation is critical: APAC Financial founder
Gunit Chadha, founder, APAC Financial Services

APAC Financial Services is among a clutch of non-banking financial companies started by former bankers servicing the micro, small and medium enterprises segment. The firm’s founder, Gunit Chadha (a former chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank for the Asia-Pacific), told Raghu Mohan that chasing scale for its own sake has its pitfalls. Edited excerpts from an email interview:

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 17:17 IST

