Second Covid-19 wave: Curbs beyond a month to hurt biz, says MFIN

-
ALSO READ
Simply explained: Loan moratorium interest waiver scheme for borrowers
SC's compound interest waiver may have impact of Rs 7,000 crore: Analysts
Loan moratorium case: SC verdict may hit banks in short-term, say analysts
Sensex ends 280 pts up; bank stocks gain post SC verdict in moratorium case
Moratorium verdict: Prepare for shock when a more realistic picture emerges
-
MFIN is an industry association comprising 58 NBFC-MFIs and 39 associates, including banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and NBFCs. The current lockdown has created a challenge for those working with MFIs. He said MFIN has asked the Union health ministry to give frontline category status to over 130,000 staff to get vaccination on priority.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU