Securitisation volumes to get back on growth track in FY22: Icra

-
ALSO READ
About 5-8% of loan book will be recast under RBI scheme, says ICRA
Securitisation volumes drop to Rs 7,500 crore in Q1FY21 due to pandemic
Asset quality a worry for lenders despite shrinking moratorium book: Icra
States' capital expenditure cut to cause GDP fall, estimates ICRA
Divesting majority stake credit negative for PSBs leaning on govt: Icra
-
The securitisation volumes especially in retail loans of finance companies and mortgage lenders will see healthy growth in 2021-22 (FY22), after experiencing contraction in Fy21 so far, according to Icra.
Also, the credit quality of the rated pass-through certificates (PTCs) should remain ‘Stable’ during FY2022. Even though collections may not have reached pre-Covid levels, the credit enhancement available in the transactions has further built-up on amortisation of the pools supporting their credit quality.
The rating agency said increase in securitisation volumes for the rest of FY21 an in FY2022 would be supported mainly by growing investor confidence in asset quality due to improving collections. Higher funding requirement of originators on account of rising disbursements and improving business activity post end of lockdown and moratorium period would give a push to activity.
“Collections across all asset classes have bounced back sharply since the dip in April 2020 following the nationwide lockdown," said Abhishek Dafria, Vice President and Group Head - Structured Finance Ratings at Icra.
The resumption of businesses following the gradual easing of the lockdown has helped retail borrowers meet their EMI payments. This has reduced investor wariness towards purchase of retail pools and has led to a healthy momentum in fresh securitisation from September 2020 onwards.
The financing requirements for NBFCs and HFCs are also expected to rise in FY2022 as disbursements would be closer to pre-Covid levels, which in turn would support securitisation market as a tool to diversify funding sources.
The appetite for securitisation of unsecured loans, though, still remains relatively weak and would only improve if the collection efficiency for such asset classes continues to increase in a sustainable manner.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU