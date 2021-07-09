Send bank staff in sensitive operations on leave without intimation: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India has asked to frame policy to send the in sensitive positions or operations on mandatory leave for 10 or more days in a single spell each year without prior intimation.

As a prudent operational risk management measure, should have a ‘mandatory leave’ policy that will maintain an element of surprise, said in a notification. The revised norms repeal the circular dated April 23, 2015.

gave six months to comply with these revised instructions from the date of issue of this circular.

Banks should ensure that the employees, while on ‘mandatory leave’, do not have access to any physical or virtual resources related to their work responsibilities. The only exception to this is the internal/corporate email which is usually available to all for general purposes.

Banks should prepare a list of sensitive positions to be covered under ‘mandatory leave’ requirements and the list shall be reviewed periodically. The implementation of this policy will be reviewed under the supervisory process, added.