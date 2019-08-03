Seven public sector banks fined over violation of RBI’s guidelines

-
ALSO READ
Smaller PSBs may not come cheap in future M&As: Oriental Bank, UBI indicate
PSBs surge: Oriental Bank, PNB, Union Bank, BOI, BOB up over 25% in March
Public sector banks gain; Oriental Bank, Union Bank soar 10%
SBI, Oriental Bank and Allahabad Bank: Should you buy PSU bank stocks?
PSU banks extend gain; Bank of Baroda surges 21% in a week
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU