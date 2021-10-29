JUST IN
Shaktikanta Das gets an extension of three years as RBI governor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension, Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda's office notified

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has received an extension of three years in his role beyond December 10, the government announced late on Thursday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension, Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda's office notified.
First Published: Fri, October 29 2021. 07:52 IST

