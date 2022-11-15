JUST IN
Share of low-cost deposits falls as FD rates rise, banks' NIM may take hit
9 Russian banks open vostro accounts for trade in Rupee after RBI approval
RBI Guv to meet banks CEOs on Wednesday to discuss slow deposit growth
Bank credit to grow 15% this and next fiscals as economy recovers: CRISIL
SBI hikes MCLR by up to 15 bps across tenors making consumer loans costlier
Bank credit to grow 15% YoY in FY23, FY24 on corporate demand: CRISIL
Bank of Baroda raises rates on retail term deposits by up to 100 bps
After KFW deal, SBI now in talks with EIB for Euro 200 mn green funding
Punjab & Sind Bank to take call on Rs 300 cr QIP in fourth quarter: MD Saha
Bank of Maharashtra tops list of PSU lenders in credit growth in Q2
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
9 Russian banks open vostro accounts for trade in Rupee after RBI approval
Business Standard

Share of low-cost deposits falls as FD rates rise, banks' NIM may take hit

With RBI on monetary tightening path, liquidity has shrunk and interest rates have hardened, forcing banks to hike rates on term deposits in order to get funds for credit growth

Topics
fixed deposit rates | Reserve Bank of India | Interest Rates

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
Experts believe there could be some movement of funds from low-cost deposits to higher yielding deposits now that interest rates on FDs are picking up

With interest rates on term deposits rising, the accretion of low-cost deposits – CASA (current account and savings account) – is seeing moderation at banks. This may, in turn, impact their margins, going ahead.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on fixed deposit rates

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.