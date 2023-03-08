Shriram General Insurance opens two women-only branches in the north

-
Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) has set up two women-only branches in Ludhiana and Jaipur, in the first such initiative in the industry. The entire workforce, from the branch manager to the support staff, consists of women. SGIC plans to replicate the model nationwide, going forward.
“Diversity and inclusion are crucial for organisations wanting to create an environment that fosters innovation, productivity, and employee satisfaction. Studies have found that women who work in diverse organisations report higher job satisfaction. By hiring qualified women at all levels, we create a more inclusive culture that values diversity. The CFO and the Legal Head at SGIC are women, which is indicative of the culture the company has built,” said Anil Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram General Insurance Company.
Like any other SGIC branch, the two women-exclusive branches will offer insurance and other financial products with the same fervour, and rich customer experience. The company plans to open more such branches across the country to facilitate the professional growth of women.
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 16:28 IST
