JUST IN

NARCL to make binding offers to lenders by March 31, say bankers
Rupee spurts by 41 paise to close at nearly two-week high of 76.20
BBB recommends Alok Choudhary for SBI Managing Director post
BBB recommends A Manimekhalai to MD & CEO post at Union Bank of India
What is NEFT and how it works?
Mapping India's digital transactions
No public sector bank faced loss in last three quarters, says govt
PSBs disburse Rs 41,269 cr 'loans in 59 minutes' over three years
Banks recover over Rs 7.34 trn in six-and-a-half years to Dec 2021: Govt
NaBFID to fund projects in Rs 6 trillion asset monetisation pipeline
You are here: Home » Finance » Banking Annual » 2021

Gamechanger? Private equity is set to play a bigger role in Indian banks

How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?

Business Standard

Small can be more beautiful: Biz model of SFBs may need to be tweaked

SFBs have been around for nearly five years now, but no study has yet mapped their story so far

Topics
BS Banking Annual | Small Finance Banks | Banking sector

Raghu Mohan 

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21 (T&P: 2020-21) says that the primary cash-flows of small finance banks (SFBs) took a hit during the first phase of the pandemic, and that even earlier, structural problems had beset the sector. Many of these banks have concentration risk on both sides of their balance sheets.

On the liabilities side, they have low savings and current accounts, and rely heavily on bulk deposits and term-deposits from co-operative banks. On the assets side, the share of unsecured microfinance ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BS Banking Annual

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 06:35 IST

`
.