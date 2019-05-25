State Bank of India to conduct a customer outreach programme next week

-
The country's largest lender State Bank of India will conduct a customer outreach programme next week to address their queries and seek suggestions to improve services.
The 'Mega Customer Meet', to be held on Tuesday, is expected to engage with 100,000 customers across 500 locations through 17 local head offices across the country. SBI customers of Delhi, NCR and Uttarakhand can attend this programme in 41 locations, the bank said.
Under this initiative, customers can interact with the staff to discuss concerns and share feedback and suggestions on the bank's products and services.
