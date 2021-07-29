Syndicate Bank fraud case: Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 5-cr assets

-
ALSO READ
FATF review of India's anti-money laundering postponed to 2022 due to Covid
INX Media: ED charges Chidambaram, others with money laundering of Rs 65 cr
Enforcement Directorate slaps money laundering case on Franklin MF
Special PMLA court summons Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot on Feb 12
Malta placed on global money laundering watchdog's grey list for monitoring
-
The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 5 crore in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fraud in a Syndicate Bank branch in Bengaluru.
The central probe agency said its investigation in the case was initiated on the basis of an FIR filed by the Bengaluru Police sometime back against Vijay Akkash, Mohamed Musthafa, M D Jairam (the then Assistant Branch Manager of Syndicate Bank, Uttarahalli branch in Bengaluru) and others.
The probe found, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in a statement, that Akkash is the "mastermind" of the entire conspiracy alongwith Jairam, Nagaraju, Revenna, Siddagangaiah, and others.
It said Akkash "opened a fake current account in the Syndicate Bank branch in the name of Karnataka State Agricultural Marketing Board (KSAMB) which was operated by Musthafa who was impersonating as the account officer of KSAMB, based on the fake and fabricated documents such as board resolution, ID card, letter head of KSAMB etc.
The agency claimed they "succeeded in transferring Rs 50 crore to a fake current account (of KSAMB) and Musthafa with the help of bank officer Jairam and others transferred Rs 47,16,62,500 into various bank account belonging to entities and persons who acted as accomplices to the conspiracy."
"The bank accounts of each of those entities or persons were used to withdraw money in the form of cash and to buy jewellery and land by the accused and their accomplices," the ED alleged.
Properties worth a total Rs 4.98 crore in the form bank balance, jewellery and land parcels have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU