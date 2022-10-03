JUST IN
Tata Sons board will have to adopt new compliance policy after NBFC tag

With RBI re-classifying Tata group's holding company, firm will also have to appoint a new Chief Compliance Officer reporting to top mgt; has three months' time to meet RBI norms

Topics
NBFC sector | Tata Sons | financial institutions

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tata
Photo: Bloomberg

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifying the Tata group’s holding company, Tata Sons, as a non-banking finance company (upper layer), its board will have to approve the compliance policy applicable to the NBFCs including appointing a new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) reporting to the top management.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 16:09 IST

