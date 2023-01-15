JUST IN
The big green reset: Major changes are afoot in the credit markets
At Rs 14.71 trn, direct tax collection hits 86.6% of FY23 target by Jan 10
Discussions for next G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan kicked off
Commercial loan origination volumes dip 4.3% in FY22; avg ticket sizes jump
EnKash gets RBI's in-principle nod to operate as online payment aggregator
NRE/NRO accounts with international mobile numbers can now use UPI
Hitachi Payment, BharatPe get RBI nod to operate as payment aggregators
Three-four countries keen on UPI, says NPCI MD & CEO Dilip Asbe
Cropin raises Rs 113 cr funds from investors including Google, JSR Corp
Bond issuance by banks to touch record Rs 1.3 trn in FY23: Report
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Foreign banks: Was Raghuram Rajan's mention of reciprocity deal breaker?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The big green reset: Major changes are afoot in the credit markets

As the transition to a low-carbon economy gathers pace

Topics
credit market | economy

Raghu Mohan 

money, funds

On January 25, we will cross a key milestone: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the first ever auction of sovereign green bonds (SGrBs). Two securities for a cumulative Rs 8,000 crore will be on sale — five- and 10-year SGrBs, each for Rs 4,000 crore. (The proceeds are to be deployed in government projects that aim to reduce the economy’s carbon footprint.)

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on credit market

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 17:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.