The big green reset: Major changes are afoot in the credit markets

On January 25, we will cross a key milestone: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the first ever auction of sovereign green bonds (SGrBs). Two securities for a cumulative Rs 8,000 crore will be on sale — five- and 10-year SGrBs, each for Rs 4,000 crore. (The proceeds are to be deployed in government projects that aim to reduce the economy’s carbon footprint.)