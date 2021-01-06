The concerns that kept moratorium and restructuring requests down

By the time the loan restructuring window closed on December 31, 2020, banks had received such requests for barely 2 per cent of the loan book — and not in double digits, as was initially feared. According to bankers and analysts, overall, the requests might cover Rs 2 trillion, or even less.

And in the case of retail loans, especially, these are hardly enough to cause any worry. There are multiple reasons for this. Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru says that though lenders reached out to customers to make them aware of the restructuring options, there were ...