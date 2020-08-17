The entrepreneur is anchor-pin of our biz: Avendus Capital's Ranu Vohra

The Avendus Group has gone on to establish dominance in i-banking and hedge funds in the five years since KKR picked up a 58 per cent stake in 2015. It’s been a remarkable journey for a firm which started life as the online advisory, Cool Startups, in 2000.

Ranu Vohra — co-founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Avendus Capital — spoke to Raghu Mohan on how he wants to make the firm more relevant across business lines taking advantage of disruptions in the market. Edited Excerpts: How is Avendus positioned as on date? We have four business lines. ...