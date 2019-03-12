There has to be free, fair discussion between govt and RBI: Shaktikanta Das

As Shaktikanta Das, the 25th occupant of the sea-facing room on the 18th floor of the central bank’s headquarters completes three months in office, he’s more than lived up to the promise made on taking charge. “There has to be a free, fair, objective and very frank discussion between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

I like to believe that all issues, howsoever contentious, can be resolved through discussions.” He hit the ground running — met up with the heads of banks — state-run (in two instalments) and private, non-banking ...