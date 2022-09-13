Top headlines: Rupee at 5-week high; Infosys says no to moonlighting

Rupee climbs to 5-week high on dollar inflows, breaches key level

The rose to an over one-month high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, spurred by foreign inflows into local debt and equity markets.

The rupee closed at 79.1475 per U.S. dollar, compared with the previous close of 79.5225, notching up its best session this month.

FM Sitharaman asks why it is hesitant to invest in manufacturing

Minister on Tuesday sought to know from industry what is holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors show confidence in India.

Drawing parallel between and mythological character 'Hanuman', Sitharaman said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action.

Essential list updated, adds 34 new drugs and drops 26

As many as 34 new drugs were added and 26 dropped from an updated list of essential that will lead to prices being fixed, said the government on Tuesday.

The National List of Essential (NLEM 2022) has 384 drugs, up from 376 covered in 2015.

'No Double Lives': email warns employees against moonlighting

IT services firm has warned employees it will not allow moonlighting and violations may lead to termination, mailing them about rules days after Wipro chairman Rishad Premji called the trend "cheating--plain and simple".

Bengaluru-based sent an email to employees titled "No Double Lives" and said: "…dual employment is not permitted as per the Employee Handbook and the Code of Conduct."