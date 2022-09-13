Top headlines: Rupee at 5-week high; Infosys says no to moonlighting

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Normalising policy, 'Moonlighting' officially, and more
Essential medicines to get cheaper in India after the release of NLEM
Rupee at 80: How top Indian companies hedged themselves for dollar
What is moonlighting?
IT firms increase scrutiny of employees amid moonlighting trend: Report
-
Rupee climbs to 5-week high on dollar inflows, breaches key level
The Indian rupee rose to an over one-month high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, spurred by foreign inflows into local debt and equity markets.
The rupee closed at 79.1475 per U.S. dollar, compared with the previous close of 79.5225, notching up its best session this month. Read more
FM Sitharaman asks India Inc why it is hesitant to invest in manufacturing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to know from industry what is holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors show confidence in India.
Drawing parallel between India Inc and mythological character 'Hanuman', Sitharaman said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action. Read more
Essential medicines list updated, adds 34 new drugs and drops 26
As many as 34 new drugs were added and 26 dropped from an updated list of essential medicines that will lead to prices being fixed, said the government on Tuesday.
The National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM 2022) has 384 drugs, up from 376 covered in 2015. Read more
'No Double Lives': Infosys email warns employees against moonlighting
IT services firm Infosys has warned employees it will not allow moonlighting and violations may lead to termination, mailing them about rules days after Wipro chairman Rishad Premji called the trend "cheating--plain and simple".
Bengaluru-based Infosys sent an email to employees titled "No Double Lives" and said: “…dual employment is not permitted as per the Employee Handbook and the Code of Conduct.” Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 17:21 IST