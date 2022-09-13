JUST IN
Rupee climbs to 5-week high on dollar inflows, breaches key level
India is not defending rupee, it can take care of itself: CEA Nageswaran
Rupee appreciates 28 paise to 79.25 against US dollar in early trade
Drop in India's forex reserves worrisome as inflows slow down: Economists
Rupee depreciates by 10 paise to 79.67 against US dollar in early trade
India's foreign exchange reserves fall to lowest in 23 months
Rupee appreciates 8 paise against US dollar to 79.61 in early trade
Bonds, rupee strengthen as crude oil prices fall below $90 a barrel
Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 79.72 vs dollar amid easing crude prices
Govt, RBI propose action plan for facilitating special rupee accounts
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Rupee climbs to 5-week high on dollar inflows, breaches key level
Business Standard

Top headlines: Rupee at 5-week high; Infosys says no to moonlighting

As many as 34 new drugs were added and 26 dropped from an updated list of essential medicines that will lead to prices being fixed, said the government on Tuesday.

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | Infosys

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Rupee climbs to 5-week high on dollar inflows, breaches key level

The Indian rupee rose to an over one-month high against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, spurred by foreign inflows into local debt and equity markets.

The rupee closed at 79.1475 per U.S. dollar, compared with the previous close of 79.5225, notching up its best session this month. Read more

FM Sitharaman asks India Inc why it is hesitant to invest in manufacturing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to know from industry what is holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors show confidence in India.

Drawing parallel between India Inc and mythological character 'Hanuman', Sitharaman said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action. Read more

Essential medicines list updated, adds 34 new drugs and drops 26

As many as 34 new drugs were added and 26 dropped from an updated list of essential medicines that will lead to prices being fixed, said the government on Tuesday.

The National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM 2022) has 384 drugs, up from 376 covered in 2015. Read more

'No Double Lives': Infosys email warns employees against moonlighting

IT services firm Infosys has warned employees it will not allow moonlighting and violations may lead to termination, mailing them about rules days after Wipro chairman Rishad Premji called the trend "cheating--plain and simple".

Bengaluru-based Infosys sent an email to employees titled "No Double Lives" and said: “…dual employment is not permitted as per the Employee Handbook and the Code of Conduct.” Read more
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 17:21 IST

`
.