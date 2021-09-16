UBS Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank's shares worth Rs 354 cr

-
UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Thursday sold IndusInd Bank shares worth nearly Rs 354 crore through an open market transaction.
Bulk deal data with the BSE showed that over 33.91 lakh shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,034.5 apiece. This took the total transaction value to Rs 353.89 crore.
Through a separation transaction, Societe Generale purchased the shares at the same price.
On the BSE, shares of IndusInd Bank jumped 7.34 per cent to close at Rs 1,131.25 apiece.
Separately, CDC Group Plc sold 1 crore shares of IIFL Finance for Rs 294.52 crore.
It sold the shares at a price of Rs 294.52 apiece.
At the end of June quarter, CDC Group Plc, a public shareholder, held 15.44 per cent stake in IIFL Finance.
Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd declined nearly 5 per cent to end the day at Rs 294.5 apiece on the BSE.
