JUST IN
Canara Bank Q2 profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 cr, asset quality improves
Bank credit growth rises to 17.94% YoY in early Oct, shows RBI data
HDFC corners 15% of CLSS housing market with Rs 67,000 crore loans
IndusInd Bank's Q2 net profit rises 57% to 1,805 cr, NII rises 18%
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit rises 23% to Rs 343 crore in Q2
Uday Kotak, Asia's richest banker, weighs $1-bn real estate fund: Report
Banks offer over 3-year high interest rate to raise funds through CDs
Competition for funds drives SBI to hike savings deposit rate by 30 bps
SBI hikes interest rate on savings deposits above Rs 10 crore by 30 bps
Axis Bank hikes MCLR by 25 bps, joining other lenders in policy action
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Canara Bank Q2 profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 cr, asset quality improves
Business Standard

Union Bank Q2 net up 21.07 per cent to Rs 1,848 crore on a YoY basis

Its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.15 per cent in Q2FY23 from 2.95 per cent in Q2FY2

Topics
Union Bank | india's banking crisis | finance

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Union Bank Of India
Union Bank Of India

Union Bank of India's net profit rose by 21.07 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,848 crore in the quarter that ended in September (Q2FY23) on the back of an improvement in its net interest margin (NIM).

The public sector lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,526 crore in (Q2FY22).

The bank's stock was trading 1.0 per cent higher at Rs 47.25 per share on BSE on Thursday.

Union Bank's net interest income (NII) was up 21.61 per cent YoY in Q2FY23 to Rs 8,305 crore. According to the bank's filing with BSE, its net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.15 per cent in Q2FY23 from 2.95 per cent in Q2FY22.

The lender's non-interest income dipped 17.65 per cent YoY to Rs 3,276 crore during the quarter under review.

Its asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) at 8.45 per cent till September 2022, compared with 12.64 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs dipped to 2.64 per cent from 4.61 per cent.

The provision coverage ratio rose to 86.61 per cent for the quarter under review from 81.77 per cent a year ago.

The bank's loan book grew 21.92 per cent YoY, at a much higher rate than the banking system's pace of loan book expansion (16.4 cent YoY) in September 2022. Outstanding advances stood at Rs 7.73 trillion as of September 2022.

The deposits grew by 14.14 per cent YoY to Rs 10.43 trillion in September 2022. This was higher than the banking sector deposit growth of 9.2 per cent.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 14.5 per cent in September 2022, up from 13.64 per cent a year ago.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Bank

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.