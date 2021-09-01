UPI clocks 3.55 billion transactions in August worth Rs 6.39 trillion

The National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) flagship payment platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI) logged more than 3 billion transactions for the second consecutive month in a row in August, indicating an increased adoption of digital payments by consumers during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In August, logged 3.55 billion transactions, which is an all-time high in terms of the volume of transactions the payments platform has recorded since its launch. In value terms, saw transactions worth Rs 6.39 trillion in August, which is again a record high. On a month-on-basis, UPI’s volume of transactions was up 9.5 per cent in August, and the value of transactions was up 5.4 per cent.

In July, processed 3.24 billion transactions up 15.7 per cent from June when it processed 2.8 billion transactions. In value terms, in July, the platform processed transactions worth Rs 6.06 trillion, up 10.76 per cent from June.

Launched in 2016, UPI crossed 1 billion transactions for the first time in October 2019. The next billion transactions came in just a year. In October 2020, UPI processed more than 2 billion transactions for the first time. Further, the journey from 2 billion transactions a month to 3 billion transactions was traversed in just 10 months’ time, indicating the incredible popularity of the UPI as a platform for retail digital payments among consumers.

The payments platform saw a minor dip in April and May in sync with the dip in economic activity due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic but recovered soon after as the economy was opened up.

UPI made up for 10 per cent of overall retail payments in FY21 (excluding RTGS), growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 400 per cent between FY17 and FY21. Until a few years ago, UPI’s share in overall retail payments was only 2 per cent. UPI’s incredible growth can be attributed to interoperability, open-source platform, ease of use, and zero merchant discount rates.

While the majority of transactions on the UPI platform, almost 81 per cent by value, are peer-to-peer (P2P), suggesting that UPI is replacing cash in the payments ecosystem and hence leading to more digitization of the economy, around 19 per cent of the transactions are peer-to-merchant (P2M) accounting for nearly Rs 9.96 trillion, surpassing both credit and debit card PoS transaction values.

On the UPI platform, third-party application providers (TPAPs), such as Walmart-backed Phone Pe and tech giant Google-backed Google Pay dominate the space.

Immediate Payments Service (IMPS), another payments platform operated by NPCI, the umbrella organization for retail payments in India, logged 377.94 million transactions in August, up 8.05 per cent from July. In value terms, IMPS saw transactions worth Rs 3.18 trillion, up 3.03 per cent from July.