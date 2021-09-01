UPI clocks 3.55 billion transactions in August worth Rs 6.39 trillion

-
ALSO READ
UPI forms 10% of overall retail payments in FY21, says Macquarie report
Top UPI players stare at uncertain future over 30% cap in market share
NPCI caught between managing UPI growth, curbing dominance of few players
UPI logs record 3 bn transactions in July, riding on digital payments
UPI transaction value touches new high at Rs 5 trn in March, volume up too
-
The National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) flagship payment platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI) logged more than 3 billion transactions for the second consecutive month in a row in August, indicating an increased adoption of digital payments by consumers during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
In August, UPI logged 3.55 billion transactions, which is an all-time high in terms of the volume of transactions the payments platform has recorded since its launch. In value terms, UPI saw transactions worth Rs 6.39 trillion in August, which is again a record high. On a month-on-basis, UPI’s volume of transactions was up 9.5 per cent in August, and the value of transactions was up 5.4 per cent.
In July, UPI processed 3.24 billion transactions up 15.7 per cent from June when it processed 2.8 billion transactions. In value terms, in July, the platform processed transactions worth Rs 6.06 trillion, up 10.76 per cent from June.
Launched in 2016, UPI crossed 1 billion transactions for the first time in October 2019. The next billion transactions came in just a year. In October 2020, UPI processed more than 2 billion transactions for the first time. Further, the journey from 2 billion transactions a month to 3 billion transactions was traversed in just 10 months’ time, indicating the incredible popularity of the UPI as a platform for retail digital payments among consumers.
The payments platform saw a minor dip in April and May in sync with the dip in economic activity due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic but recovered soon after as the economy was opened up.
UPI made up for 10 per cent of overall retail payments in FY21 (excluding RTGS), growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 400 per cent between FY17 and FY21. Until a few years ago, UPI’s share in overall retail payments was only 2 per cent. UPI’s incredible growth can be attributed to interoperability, open-source platform, ease of use, and zero merchant discount rates.
While the majority of transactions on the UPI platform, almost 81 per cent by value, are peer-to-peer (P2P), suggesting that UPI is replacing cash in the payments ecosystem and hence leading to more digitization of the economy, around 19 per cent of the transactions are peer-to-merchant (P2M) accounting for nearly Rs 9.96 trillion, surpassing both credit and debit card PoS transaction values.
On the UPI platform, third-party application providers (TPAPs), such as Walmart-backed Phone Pe and tech giant Google-backed Google Pay dominate the space.
Immediate Payments Service (IMPS), another payments platform operated by NPCI, the umbrella organization for retail payments in India, logged 377.94 million transactions in August, up 8.05 per cent from July. In value terms, IMPS saw transactions worth Rs 3.18 trillion, up 3.03 per cent from July.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU