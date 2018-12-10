JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI governor Urjit Patel resigns: PM Modi to Raghuram Rajan react
Business Standard

Urjit Patel's exit from RBI a 'setback', took me by surprise: Gurumurthy

RBI board member S Gurumurthy says Patel's exit comes as a shock since the November board meeting was held in such a 'cordial atmosphere'

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Independent directors may take decisions if Govt-RBI standoff continues
S Gurumurthy, RBI board member. File photo

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board member S Gurumurthy on Monday said he was surprised by the news that Urjit Patel has resigned from the post of RBI governor.

"The previous meeting was held in such cordial atmosphere that it comes as a shock. All directors said media had created a wrong perception while inside it was totally different. That makes it even more surprising," said Gurumurthy in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Urjit Patel steps down from RBI Governor post citing personal reasons

"I enjoyed several hours of personal discussions with him where we found large areas of agreement as well as mutually understandable disagreement. His resignation is indeed set back to the effects of the convergence of views that was taking place. We will miss him," he added.




First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 20:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements