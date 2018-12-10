Urjit Patel's exit from RBI a 'setback', took me by surprise: Gurumurthy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board member on Monday said he was surprised by the news that Urjit Patel has resigned from the post of RBI governor.

"The previous meeting was held in such cordial atmosphere that it comes as a shock. All directors said media had created a wrong perception while inside it was totally different. That makes it even more surprising," said Gurumurthy in a tweet.





"I enjoyed several hours of personal discussions with him where we found large areas of agreement as well as mutually understandable disagreement. His resignation is indeed set back to the effects of the convergence of views that was taking place. We will miss him," he added.



