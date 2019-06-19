We expect big-ticket resolutions by Sept: YES Bank CEO Ravneet Gill

It's baptism by fire for 56-year-old Ravneet Gill, MD & CEO of YES Bank. The bank’s stock price is down 54 per cent since March 1 – the day Gill took charge at its headquarters in Mumbai from his previous position as Deutsche Bank India head.

In an interview to Dev Chatterjee and Abhijit Lele, Gill says the bank’s clean-up plan is on schedule and some of its big-ticket bad debt accounts will be sorted out by September, thus clearing an overhang on the bank. Edited excerpts: Given the fall in share price, is it the right time to raise funds from the equity market? ...