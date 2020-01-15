We have put in more than a billion dollars, says Ebix Group CEO Robin Raina

The Nasdaq-listed Ebix Inc. straddles diverse businesses ranging from payments, insurance, travel, to e-commerce. Over the past two years, the Atlanta-based company has made acquisitions in excess of a billion dollars — ItzCash for Rs 800 crore, Centrum Direct’s forex business for Rs 1,200 crore, and Yatra for Rs 2,300 crore.

Add on Mumbai-based Mercury Travels (its luxury and events travel brand), and New Delhi-based Leisure Corp for undisclosed sums. Ebix Group’s chairman and chief executive officer Robin Raina — who wants to position the company as an Amazon in ...