We help banks stay on the grid: Sarvatra Technologies' Mandar Agashe

Sarvatra Technologies’ PaaS (platform as a service) solution has helped drive payment banking during the Covid-19 lockdown, especially in rural India. Its plug-and-play model has enabled co-operative banks, in particular, to keep their payment systems humming.

Founder-managing director Mandar Agashe spoke to Raghu Mohan. Edited excerpts: On Sarvatra and co-operative banks These banks were not part of the real-time gross settlement system; and did not have the manpower to manage a complex payments network. They were not aware of the software nor had the infrastructure to keep ...