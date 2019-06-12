We still have to reach our full lending potential: Federal Bank chief

Despite a challenging scenario in the banking sector, Kochi-based Federal Bank had reported its highest ever standalone net profit of Rs 1,243.89 crore for FY19. Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank, in an interview with Namrata Acharya, elaborates on the lender’s strategy of targeting small corporate houses and leveraging digital technologies for retail banking expansion.

Edited excerpts: Q. At a time when credit growth has been lackluster, Federal Bank has been bullish on growth, especially in the corporate sector. Can you elaborate on this strategy? We have been ...