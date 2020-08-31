We want to be a key player in distressed assets: Deutsche Bank's Shaparia

In less than two years, Deutsche Bank has injected close to a billion dollars into its 17 branch, 16 city India franchise. At a time when many of its bigger rivals in the country appear to have hit the pause button, the German financial powerhouse has quickened its stride.

KAUSHIK SHAPARIA, chief country officer of Deutsche Bank in India, spoke to Raghu Mohan about the bank’s local ambitions. Edited excerpts: You have just announced a large capital infusion in India on top of a similar investment barely two years ago. Where do you see opportunities for growth? We ...