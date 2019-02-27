We will soon ensure clean banking: Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar

Public sector banks will be able to do restructuring of micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans after the RBI’s move to bring five public sector banks (PSBs) out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework within a month. In an interaction, Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar talks to Somesh Jha about the MSME issue.

Edited excerpts: RBI has brought two more public sector banks (PSBs) out of the PCA framework. How do you see this move? Last year, I had mentioned that every PSB is an article of faith and we will improve the situation in a ...