Business Standard

Why MSME loan growth is higher for private banks than public sector rivals

Bankers say private lenders have more risk appetite, faster response times, and are aggressive on pricing

Topics
Indian banking sector | private sector banks | MSMEs

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

When banks had huge surpluses, some private lenders offered sops like lower interest rates to win over the cream of MSME clients of state-owned banks

Private sector banks consistently clocked much higher growth rates in loans to micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) than their public sector counterparts through financial year 2021-22 (FY22) and the first half of FY23. This was a period marked by the disruptions caused by the second wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent strong recovery.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 11:10 IST

