YES Bank board may take a call on Monday to raise Rs 10,000 cr via FPO

The YES Bank board is meeting on Monday to take a call to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via a follow-on share sale to help boost its capital base. The bank is likely to file for its offer document soon after the board clears the fundraising plan. The shares for the FPO (follow-on public offer) will be priced as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) formula.

YES Bank closed at Rs 28 a share on Friday, giving it a total market valuation of Rs 35,141 crore. An email sent to YES Bank did not elicit any response. The bank has received offers from foreign portfolio ...