JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI to conduct open market operations to infuse liquidity of Rs 100 billion
Business Standard

Yes Bank board to meet today after RBI directive on Rana Kapoor's tenure

Yes Bank to decide the future course of action after the RBI curtailed the term of its founding CEO Rana Kapoor

BS Reporter 

YES Bank net profit up 32%; board okays 5:1 stock split

The board of directors of Yes Bank will meet on Tuesday to decide the future course of action after the RBI curtailed the term of its founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Kapoor and asked the bank to look for a replacement by January 2019.

Kapoor, who has been managing director and CEO since the bank’s inception in 2004, had sought a three-year extension till August 31, 2021.


First Published: Tue, September 25 2018. 02:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements