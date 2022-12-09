JUST IN
Business Standard

YES Bank gets RBI nod to raise capital from Carlyle, Verventa Holdings

YES Bank will now engage with the investors for completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances

Topics
YES Bank | RBI | Fundraising

Agencies 

YES Bank ATM at Charni Road, in Mumbai (Photo- Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, issued two letters to YES Bank as the final go-ahead for its proposed capital raise plan from the Carlyle Group and Verventa Holdings, the bank said in a statement while informing the exchanges.

“We wish to hereby inform that the bank is now in receipt of two further letters (separate to each investor) from the RBI in relation to the proposed investment,” it said.

YES Bank will now engage with the investors for completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:46 IST

